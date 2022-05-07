'Stranger Things' Actor Sadie Sink Talks About Show's 4th Season; Calls It 'most Bizarre'

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has teased the show's fourth instalment as extremely nerve-wracking, mentioning that its scale is 'out of the world'. Netflix's most celebrated show, which is set to premiere later this month after a hiatus of nearly three years, will see a new supernatural threat looming over the lives of the people in Hawkins as Millie Bobby Brown & Co navigate their way in the dark times.

Sadie Sink, who takes on the role of Maxine "Max" Mayfield, recently revealed that Stranger Things 4 is the "most bizarre season we've ever had." The show's trailer showcased Sink's Mayfield mourning the demise of Billy Hargrove, who gets killed by the Mind Flayer in season 3. The trailer also makes way for a new, more petrifying villain.

Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink spills beans on show's fourth instalment

Talking more about the latest instalment, Sink says they got to explore "a lot of different themes and different sides of the characters", adding that she's looking forward to seeing it. "It's coming!" Sink excitedly exclaimed. While makers revealed that Stranger Things will be concluding with the fifth season, Sink shared she's not ready to bid adieu just yet.

Stating she 'would go on forever' if Netflix wanted to continue the series, Sadie added, "We've built a family at this point and it's a really special and unique bond. I'm going to miss everyone." She lastly thanked fans for supporting the whole team throughout the show, mentioning 'it's crazy' to think about how long they've been doing this. She signed off by adding, "We're so grateful that we still have people who want to watch it."

Stranger Things creators tease series' spin-off

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer hinted at the series' spinoff, teasing that they haven't revealed their plans to anyone, including Netflix. Ross added, "I do think we have something that could be pretty exciting. So we’ll see." The fourth season will be coming out in two parts on Netflix. While the first volume hits the OTT platform on 27 May 2022, the second is slated for a July 1 premiere.

(Image: @strangerthingstv/Instagram/AP)