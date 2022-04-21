'Stranger Things' Creators Drop Huge Hint On Series Spinoff; 'Something Pretty Exciting'

Ahead of the fourth instalment of Netflix's much-loved series Stranger Things, its creators Matt and Ross Duffer have hinted at a spinoff. While they had earlier mentioned that Stranger Things was concluding after the fifth instalment, Matt and Ross said they're open to the continuation of the franchise, provided they conceive an idea they're 'truly excited' about.

During an interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), the creator brothers iterated they're being 'extremely careful' about what potential ideas could be and whether they decide to move forward with them at all. Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, the horror drama stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and more.

Talking about the spinoff, Matt Duffer mentioned, "We haven’t told anyone our plans! Not even Netflix! We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spin-off or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’ I want to feel the pull of, ‘God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this."

Ross further echoed his brother's sentiment and added, "The key for us is that it needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done, because what would be the point of that? I do think we have something that could be pretty exciting. So we’ll see."

Meanwhile, Stranger Things season 4 is all set to come out on Netflix in two volumes. While part 1 will hit the OTT platform on 27 May 2022, the second will release on 1 July this year. Its official synopsis reads,

"It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

