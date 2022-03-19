'Stranger Things' Actor Sends Special Message To Ukrainians; 'The World Stands With You'

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its 24th day and several actors, singers, filmmakers, etc. have extended their support to those impacted by the situation. Jennifer Marshall, who takes on the role of Susan Hargrove in the popular Netflix show Stranger Things has now spoken up about the situation as well and sent a special message to Ukrainians. The actor was also enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 before she became a popular face in the entertainment industry.

Stranger Things fame Jennifer Marshall on Russia-Ukraine war

In a recent conversation with Fox News Digital, the actor opened up about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. She expressed her 'tremendous sadness' about the situation and mentioned she did not know what message to send Ukrainians at a time as this as 'words simply aren’t enough'. However, she assured them that the 'world is watching' and the world stands with them. She told the publication-

"Innocent men, women and children are being killed. Their homeland is being taken from them. They are suffering incredibly and feeling a sense of hopelessness that I’m sure is overwhelming. I struggle with sending a message because this is a time where words simply aren’t enough. If I had to say something to the Ukrainians it would be that the world is watching. The world stands with you. Stay strong and keep fighting for your country and for your families."

She mentioned that in her time in the military, she has never seen an invasion and felt deeply for those in Ukraine. She said their 'terror is palpable' and hailed those who stayed back in the country to fight for their homeland. She also addressed those who had fled the country and urged them to use technology to share 'impactful images', which have the power to move those in power to take action. She continued-

"Even though I served in the military, in my lifetime we have never faced an invasion here. We have never seen foreign forces advance on our land, bomb our neighbourhoods, force our family members to flee and become refugees. The terror is palpable for Ukrainians. Stay the course for you are doing what is right. As for the Ukrainians who have fled or who are not fighting in the conflict, if you have technology available, use it. During times like this, impactful images can spread like wildfire and advance the cause by influencing those in power to take action."

Image: Instagram/@jenn13jenn13, AP