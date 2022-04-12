Netflix's popular web series Stranger Things has already been renewed for the fourth season with fans and followers eagerly waiting for the release of the forthcoming season of the highly-anticipated show. Now, Netflix has finally dropped the Intense Season 4, Part 1 Trailer and netizens are already loving it. The explosive trailer commences with an ominous voice telling someone, "You've broken everything. Your suffering is almost at an end."

Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1 trailer out

The trailer mainly focuses on the season's new monster who will seemingly bring the war to Hawkins. But, only one person can stop the war, that is Eleven, who has already lost her powers and is in search to get her powers back. The trailer builds anticipation among the critics as the kids, who are all grown-ups now, are set to explore a haunted house. As per the Part 1 trailer, this season promises to give a classic horror movie vibe. Watch here:

The trailer hints at war as it gives a glimpse into the chaos that Eleven, Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair as well as the rest of Hawkin will face in the upcoming season.

More about Stranger Things: Season 4

The web series will star Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, and Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman. Giving briefs about the forthcoming season, Duffer Brothers, executive producers of Stranger Things, had earlier stated, "With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one."

They further added, "Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can't wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. Volume One will release on May 27th; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1st. So that's the good news. It's coming soon. And it's bigger than ever."

Image: Instagram/@netflix