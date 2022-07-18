Last Updated:

'Stranger Things': Fans Find Dustin Henderson's Doppelganger In Mahabharata's Duryodhana

Stranger Things fans have found Gaten Matarazzo aka Dustin Henderson's doppelganger in the Indian Television show, Mahabharata's Duryodhana aka Alam Khan.

Gaten Matarazzo

American sci-fi horror drama Stranger Things is one of the top shows on Netflix as it enjoys a large fanbase. The show features Mike Wheeler, Eleven, Lucas Sinclair, Will Byers, Dustin Henderson, Max Mayfield, Eddie Munson and Steve Harrington, and Suzie Bingham. Among them, Dustin, played by Gaten Matarazzo, was a typical nerd.

Now, Stranger Things fans have found Gaten Matarazzo's doppelganger in the Indian Television show, Mahabharata.

Fans find Dustin Henderson's doppelganger in Mahabharata's Duryodhan

Several memes have been surfacing online claiming that Dustin Henderson aka Gaten Matarazzo was seen in Mahabharata as Duryodhana, played by Alam Khan. Take a look at the tweet below:

Not only did the netizens find Dustin Henderson's doppelganger, but they made many more claims. As per them, Jim Hopper from Stranger Things has also been in Patal Lok as Hathi Ram Chaudhary. While Hopper was played by David Harbour, Jaideep Ahlawat essayed the role of Chaudhary. Netizens even said that show's Nancy Wheeler looks similar to Naira from Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai

More about Stranger Things

Since the first instalment of the season dropped on May 27th, viewers have spent a cumulative 1.15 billion hours making Stranger Things 4 the second most-watched Netflix season ever, after Squid Game in 2021.

Stranger Things 5 is all set to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2024. The Netflix original series helmed by Matt and Ross Duffer also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbour among others in pivotal roles.

Image: Twitter/@netflixcanada/@crazy__shikhu

