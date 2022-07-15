‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Confirms Will Byers Is Gay; Says He 'loves Mike'

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has finally revealed that his character Will Byers is gay on the hit Netflix show. While there had been many interpretations of Will's actions since the first season, Noah mentioned that his sexuality is now '100% clear'. In a conversation with Variety, Noah also said that he's hoping for Will to have a coming-out scene in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Along with this, Noah confirmed that Will is in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard), however, he doesn't want to hurt Eleven's feelings by confessing it.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp confirms Will Byers is gay

"I mean, it’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons...I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong," Noah said and added, "It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now, it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."

Addressing the character's coming-out journey in the show, Noah said that Will's 'multifaceted trauma goes years back' with him being taken by the Demogorgon, following which, his friends 'never acknowledged him' and thus, he's scared to come out and doesn’t know if they’ll accept him. Noah continued, "Eleven is like his sister, but he doesn’t want to hurt her because if he says he likes Mike, that’s gonna hurt her feelings."

Meanwhile, Noah Schnapp was also in the headlines recently after he shared a private message from singer Doja Cat. Noah revealed he later apologised to the singer, adding that 'everything's cool' between them.

Stranger Things 5 is all set to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2024. The Netflix original series helmed by Matt and Ross Duffer also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbour among others in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @IVNDAVIDCORAL2)