'Stranger Things' Makers Avers Spin-off Will Be 'different Than What Anyone Is Expecting'

If opening up a portal to the upside-down world, combating a grizzly Demogorgon or facing the curse of Vecna head-on does not give you enough kicks, Stranger Things creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer are in the process of developing a spin-off venture. The show is currently gearing up for the release of volume 2 of the fourth season, which is set to release on July 1, 2022.

The forthcoming second half of the season will show Hawkins planning and plotting against Vecna whilst Eleven figures out a way to regain her powers. Ahead of its release, the makers dropped an exciting update about the Stranger Things spin-off project.

Strangers Things spin-off update

In an interview with Variety, showrunners of the show, Duffer Brothers - Matt and Ross, dished on the not-so-secret spin-off project of the famed series. It is pertinent to note that the venture is yet to be formally announced or confirmed by Netflix. The Duffer Brothers confirmed that they would 'probably' wait until the finale season to start working on the spin-off project.

Ross shared a positive update by stating, ''There's a version of it developing in parallel (to season 5), but they would never shoot it parallel. I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it,''

Matt also set the record straight on not working on the project earlier. He said, ''The reason we haven't done anything is just that you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?' And definitely,'' He reaffirmed that even if the Stranger Things title is taken away from the project, he is 'excited' to do it.

Lastly, he teased, 'But it is not… It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix." As per Entertainment Weekly, the makers had earlier teased about the project while announcing the finale season of Stranger Things. They confirmed, ''there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv