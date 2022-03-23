'Stranger Things': Netizens Excited As Netflix Drops New Spooky Stills From S4

Netflix's popular web series Stranger Things has already been renewed for its fourth season. The show follows the story of a young boy who suddenly vanishes into thin air. Set in the 1980s, as a group of young friends searches for answers, they unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries involving supernatural forces and secret government exploits. The show's creators announced on Thursday that the fifth season will be the last one in the series but it won’t be the last story in the Stranger Things universe.

Netflix drops first looks from Stranger Things Season 4

Surprising fans with one after the other revelation, Netflix has recently dropped some intriguing looks from the popular series. The first-look photos from Stranger Things were recently released, teasing a much darker season for Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the crew. The selection of photos from the next yet final installment of Stranger Things shows some familiar faces and newcomers. Have a look at the fresh looks:

Fans say 'Wait will be worth'

Netizens couldn't wait and expressed excitement in the comment section as one wrote, "Wait will be worth it because the show is (Elevan)/10", another one commented, "would want to say I'm excited but last time I was this excited it got postponed ", one wrote, "They ain't kids anymore... But I liked Hopper more so....". Some even started guessing about the actor's role in the forthcoming season as a netizen commented, I think hopper will be the villain in this season. Like the creature disguised as Hopper. Let's see what happens".

Stranger Things (Cast and Plot)

The web series will star Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman. Duffer brothers, executive producers of Stranger Things, penned a note for the fans who have been awaiting the fourth season.

The note read, "It's been a little while. With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one." Netflix recently dropped a poster, giving some details about the popular series. It states that Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 premieres on May 27 and Volume 2 premieres on July 1. Not only this, Stranger Things TV also dropped multiple posters from the much-awaited web series.