Take This 'Stranger Things' Quiz To Know Which Character Are You From The Show?

Stranger Things is one of America’s most popular science fiction horror drama television and web series. The show is created by the Duffer Brothers. Set in the time that dates back to the 1980s, it is a story about a fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. The plot of the show revolves around the lives of four boys that take another direction when the investigation of the disappearance of a young boy takes place and supernatural events start to occur around the town that also includes the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities. Take up this Stranger Things quiz to know which character out of Mike Wheeler, Will, Dustin Henderson, Lucas, or Eleven are you. Read ahead to know more.

Stranger Things quiz

Which movie will you watch if given a chance?

A. ET

B. The Terminator

C. Ghostbusters

D. Back to the Future

E. The Goonie

Which Dungeons and Dragons character would you like to be?

A. Paladin

B. Cleric

C. Ranger

D. Bard

E. Magic User

Where would you like to hang out the most?

A. Community pool

B. Arcade

C. Friend’s basement

D. Junkyard

E. Mall

Whom would you choose as your best friend?

A. Eleven

B. Mike Wheeler

C. Dustin Henderson

D. Steve Harrington

E. Max Mayfield

If you had to choose, which among the following is your ideal food choice?

A. Chicken, tater tots and mixed veggies

B. Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

C. Chocolate Pudding

D. Everything

E. Eggos and Milk

What style of clothing will you select?

A. Button up to the collar shirt / t-shirt

B. Just a classic t-shirt

C. Sleeves t-shirt

D. A baseball cap

E. A pretty dress

What would you do if you find a small creature from upside down?

A. Try to figure out what it is

B. Run Away from it

C. Let it go

D. Pet the creature

E. Destroy it

Whom would you like to reside with?

A. The Wheelers

B. The Byers

C. The Sinclair

D. The Hendersons

E. The Hoopers

If you've picked mostly As, then you are Mike Wheeler. Michael Wheeler is the son of Karen and Ted and plays a very significant character in the series. Mike is a very intelligent and conscientious student who is very loyal and committed to his friends.

If you've picked mostly Bs, then you are Will. William Byers is the son of Joyce Byers and the younger brother of Jonathan Byers. He is a very shy, kind, and often timid boy.

If you've picked mostly Cs, then you are Dustin Henderson. He is a highly intelligent and studious boy. His cleidocranial dysplasia causes him to lisp.

If you've picked mostly Ds, then you are Lucas. Lucas Sinclair is the older brother to Erica. Over the series, Lucas is used for comedic effect as a hopeless last-minute defence.

If you've picked mostly Es, then you are Eleven. She was born as Jane Ives and is the daughter of Terry Ives and Andrew Rich. She grew up in Hawkins Lab and has telekinetic and telepathic powers that allow her to control things with her mind.

