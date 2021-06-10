'Stranger Things' Season 4 Creators Welcome Amybeth McNulty With A BTS Video: Watch

On Wednesday, Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer unveiled four new cast members joining the fourth season of their Netflix show, via a BTS video. Interestingly, minutes after the official social media handle of the sci-fi series dropped the portraits of the new characters, the Duffer Brothers shared a video to give a glimpse of the set of the show and introduce Amybeth McNulty, who will play the character of Vickie. Watch the video below:

Duffer Brothers introduce Amybeth McNulty

As the video started, Ross reassured fans and told, "We're sorry it's taking so long to get to you, but everyone here is working really, really hard on this show and we can't wait for you to see it". He also promised fans that the upcoming installment will be a "massive season". He further introduced a new character, name Vickie, and added, "Vickie plays a big role in events to come". Later, Matt explained that they "loved" Amybeth's performance on Netflix reboot Anne with an E and they were "dying to work with her'" and she "is our perfect Vickie". The 19-year-old Irish actor gushed and said, 'Hi! I'm so excited to play this character. I'm so excited to join Hawkins. I'll see you guys in the Upside Down".

Stranger Things season 4 cast adds four new characters

As mentioned earlier, minutes before sharing the above BTS video, the makers of Stranger Things had announced the new cast members and gave the description of their characters. Interestingly, in the multiple-picture post, each actor's portrait was upside down. The caption of the post read, "Amybeth McNulty aka Vickie: a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes. / Myles Truitt aka Patrick: a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control. / Regina Ting Chen aka Ms. Kelly: a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most. / Grace Van Dien aka Chrissy: Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret".

IMAGE: AMYBETH IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.