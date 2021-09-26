'Stranger Things' Season 4: Netflix Drops New Teaser, Introduces 'Creel House'; Watch

Netflix unveiled the new spooky teaser trailer of its hit series Stranger Things season 4 on Saturday, September 25 as part of their Tudum event. The streaming platform offered insight into the Creel house, an important location of the upcoming season.

The Stranger Things 4 teaser video opened on a family going into the newest locale, the Creel house, belonging to new cast member Victor Creel played by horror legend Robert Englund on the show. According to Hollywood Reporter, Englund will be seen in the role of a disturbed and intimidating man who was imprisoned in a mental hospital for murder in the 1950s.

Stranger Things season 4 teaser-trailer

According to the tease trailer, the fourth season of Stranger Things goes beyond Hawkins, with David Harbour's character Jim Hopper stranded in Russia. Set in a psychiatric hospital, the new Netflix series is back with stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, and Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler.

In addition, Robert Englund, Brett Gelman, Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Joseph Quinn have joined as cast to the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

Stranger Things season 4 is to arrive in 2022

Netflix's popular series Stranger Things follows a story of a young boy who suddenly vanishes into thin air. Set in 1980s Indiana, as a group of young friends searches for answers, they unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries involving supernatural forces and secret government exploits.

The sci-fi horror drama is created by the Duffer Brothers and co-produced by his Monkey Massacre Productions, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen's 21 Laps Entertainment, and Iain Paterson. After the third season of the series which debuted more than two years in July 2019, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what happens next in the investigative drama series.

The nine-episode fourth season of The Stranger Things will arrive in 2022. However, the makers haven't yet revealed the exact date of release on the streaming platform.

(Image source: @TECHQUIK_TWITTER)