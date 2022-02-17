Netflix's popular web series Stranger Things has already been renewed for the fourth season, which is currently under process. Fans and followers have been eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming season of highly-anticipated show, Stranger Things. The popular show follows a story of a young boy who suddenly vanishes into thin air. Set in 1980s Indiana, as a group of young friends searches for answers, they unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries involving supernatural forces and secret government exploits. The show's creators announced on Thursday that the fifth season will be the last one in the series but it won’t be the last story in the Stranger Things universe.

Stranger Things' new poster out

The web series will star Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman. Netflix recently dropped a poster, giving some details about the popular series. It states that Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 premieres on May 27 and Volume 2 premieres on July 1. Not only this, Stranger Things TV also dropped multiple posters from the much-awaited web series.

Stranger Things 4 official poster:

'It's bigger than ever': Duffer brothers on Stranger Things Season 4

Duffer brothers, executive producers of Stranger Things, penned a note for the fans who have been awaiting the fourth season. The note read, "It's been a little while. With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one."

Giving briefs about the forthcoming season, Matt & Ross added, "Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can't wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. Volume One will release on May 27th; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1st. So that's the good news. It's coming soon. And it's bigger than ever."

Duffer Brothers mentioned, "It's also the beginning of the end. Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale." Stating that Season 5 will be the last, the note read, "Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as of the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support."

More about the cast

Season 4 will also introduce a number of new characters including Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund as Victor Creel, Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, Mason Dye as Jason Carver, Nikola Djuricko as Yuri, Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri, Myles Truitt as Patrick, Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, and Grace Van Dien as Chrissy.

