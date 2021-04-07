'Stranger Things' Season 4's Tone Has 'definitely Matured', Says Actor Gaten Matarazzo

Stranger Things is one of the most loved original shows on Netflix and ever since it began in the year 2016, it has gained a huge fan following worldwide. The science-fiction horror television series created by the Duffer Brothers is currently in the process of filming for its much-anticipated fourth season. Stranger Things cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton. Here is what one of the actors from the show, Gaten Matarazzo has to say about Stranger Things season 4.

Gaten Matarazzo aka Dustin talks about Stranger Things 4

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, actor Gaten Matarazzo, who portrays the character of Dustin the popular Netflix show, spoke at length about Stranger Things' new season. He praised the creators of the show Matt and Ross Duffer for their ambition and stated that when it comes to the tone of Stranger Things season 4, it has definitely matured and that the creators want the show to mature with their kids.

He added that as they are growing older as people, they have to grow older as characters too and when confronted with this issue, they have to embrace it and use it to their advantage. He also said that the creators don't freak out when the actors get taller or when their voices drop or anything like that. They use it and they use it as ammunition for their writing and it's incredible what they can do. Matarazzo concluded by saying that working with the creators and writers is just exceptional and always has been.

More about the show

Stranger Things season 4 is bringing back David Harbour as Jim Hopper. He was said to be dead at the end of the third season, but the first teaser of the upcoming season showed that he is alive and is captured by the Russian and is now a prisoner. The Duffer Brothers developed the series as a mix of investigative drama alongside supernatural elements portrayed with horror, science fiction, and childlike sensibilities. Set in the 1980s, the show follows a group of friends who have an encounter with the upside-down world and how it influences their lives.

Image Credits: Stranger Things TV Official Instagram Account