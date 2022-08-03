Stranger Things Season 5 Kicks Off; Writers Confirm They've Started Working On Final Part

The fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things left fans thrilled as they witnessed Vecna taking over the town of Hawkins and wreaking havoc on Eleven and her friends. The season ended with a cliffhanger, teasing a massive showdown between the El and her nemesis. While season 5 is far away from a release, makers have finally shared an update on the finale.

The writing team confirmed that they're back to work on Stranger Things season 5 as they dropped a tweet from 'Day 1'. The picutee accompanying the tweet saw a whiteboard with the Stranger Things logo on top of a big number five. Back in February, the show's creators Duffer Brothers announced that season 5 would mark the end of the horror-thriller series.

Stranger Things season 5 kicks off

Taking to their Twitter handle, the writers working on Stranger Things shared a picture that confirmed they're in the beginning stages of writing the season. Take a look.

According to Deadline, Duffer Brothers released a statement about the show's end earlier this year. They mentioned,"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes," and continued, "But first we hope you stay with us as we finish this tale.”

Stranger Things showrunners Duffer Brothers ink deal with Netflix

Duffer Brothers have formed their own Upside Down Pictures and inked a deal with Netflix with a full slate of projects which includes 'a live-action Stranger Things spinoff series' as well as a 'new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things'. The show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and more in pivotal roles. It first premiered on Netflix in 2016.

(Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv)