Subhash Ghai Announces New Film '36 Farmhouse' For OTT Platform, Says 'enjoyed Making It'

Veteran Filmmaker Subhash Ghai who has delivered blockbuster films like Pardes, Taal, Ram Lakhan, and more, is set to make his OTT debut. The director recently announced his next project titled 36 Farmhouse which will be bankrolled under his production banner Mukta Arts Limited.

According to ANI, on producing the movie, Ghai who is elated to bring forward an amazing story shared that, "It's great if one can reach out to viewers across the world, who have exposure to great content. 36 Farmhouse is sure to echo with the sentiments of the Indian diaspora worldwide because it has family issues today at its core and it also explores the dichotomy of the rich and the poor through an interesting lens."

Subhash Ghai announces new venture 36 Farmhouse

The upcoming film is touted as a family entertainer and is slated to run digitally on the popular digital platform ZEE5. The film is reportedly set to star Sanjay Mishra, Amol Parashar, Flora Saini, Vijay Raaz, and Barkha Singh in the lead roles. It is helmed by Ram Ramesh Sharma. The director is set to return as a producer after six years with his last venture was Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty starrer Hero that had released in theatres in 2015.

The actor even took to his Instagram page and shared the cutting of a new article and revealed the behind story about coming up with a new film. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he wrote, “Yesss. During the corona period, I have been involved in making my film 36 Farmhouse for Mukta art ltd n enjoyed interacting with the youngest n talented team of artists and technicians n enjoyed thoroughly creating an interesting dramedy film with them for Home Screen for ZEE 5. It’s again a cinema on small screen done beautifully n I loved the experience.”

Subhash Ghai's films

Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai is a prominent face in the entertainment industry known for his works predominantly in Hindi cinema. His most notable works include Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Maeri (1976), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Vidhaata (1982) , Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993) and more. In 2006, he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues National Film Award, for producing the social problem film Iqbal, in the same year he founded the Whistling Woods International film and media institution in Mumbai. The great director started his career in Hindi cinema as an actor with small roles in films including Taqdeer (1967) and Aradhana (1969). He was the male lead in the 1970s Umang, and Gumraah (1976).

IMAGE: Instagram/subhashghai1