‘Succession’ Creator Gives Update On HBO Series' 4th Season; 'just Almost Wrapping Up'

After the epic conclusion of Succession season three, fans are beaming with curiosity to witness the satirical comedy drama's fourth instalment. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show revolves around the dysfunctional owners of a global media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, who are fighting for the company's control amid the uncertainty about the family patriarch, Logan Roy's health.

While Succession was renewed for a fourth season in October last year, Jesse Armstrong recently gave a major update about the same. According to Deadline, he told a group of journalists that the fourth season has been nearly wrapped up, while also commenting on when the show will end.

Succession creator gives update on HBO series' fourth instalment

Appearing at the BAFTA TV Awards recently, Jesse mentioned, "We are just almost wrapping up the season," and continued, "We write and we do it here in London, so the American writers come over. I always have some ideas to go into it with but they are really good people to talk about the nuances of a character and the world watching the show."

Without divulging any details about the plot, Jesse reacted to the show's end date. He said, "I don’t think it should go on forever [but] we are still having fun at the moment."

Meanwhile, the show's star Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) took away the BAFTA award for the Supporting Actor. Reacting to his win, Armstrong said, "Matthew is just a lovely guy. Since it’s his night, I’m not ashamed to say that he’s just always a pleasure to work with," and added, "He can do anything as an actor."

More about Succession

The series stars Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Sarah Snook as Siobhan, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck among others. The show has collected many awards during its successful run, including British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme, Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama, and Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series among others. Succession Season 3 released its final episode on December 13. The show is available to stream in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUCCESSION)