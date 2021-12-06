'Succession' S3 Episode 8 Twitter Review: Fans Ask 'Is Kendall Roy Dead?' Ahead Of Finale

HBO's satirical black comedy-drama Succession Season 3 Episode 8 was titled Chiantishire, which is a nickname for a part of Tuscany where well-off British folks live or go on vacay. The show stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen. In the latest episode, the Roys can be seen descending upon Chaintishire because it's the location of Caroline's wedding, the mother of Kendall, Roman, and Shiv. Read on to know the entire Succession episode 8 recap and its Twitter review.

HBO Succession Season 3 Episode 8 recap

In the episode, Logan Roy springs the GoJo deal with Matsson on Sandy 2 and Stewy only to see Matsson's tweet about Macao destabilise the entire thing. Roman tries to run off to keep Matsson on board, however, he gets the impression that Matsson wants a merger, not an acquisition. When informing about the same to the board and convincing them about Matsson's idea of 'equality', Roman sends an explicit picture intended for Gerri to his dad. On the other hand, Shiv has a discussion with her mother and she also tries to wiggle her way back into the company's inner circle at Roman and Gerri's expense.

Kendall calls a meeting with his father and offers him to leave the company and the family. However, Logan wouldn't accept it. He won't buy Kendall as he most likely wants to keep him around to torment and punish him. At the end of the episode, Kendall winds up face-down in the swimming pool, which made fans think whether Logan's rogue son is dead?

HBO Succession Season 3 Episode 8 Twitter review

The episode ended with a cliffhanger that made many fans wonder if Logan's son is dead already. A fan took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Me, when KENDALL ISN'T IN THE SEASON FINALE SNEAK PEAK." Another one added, "it's the way Kendall is always looking at his own reflection when he's suicidal." A netizen chipped in, "me in season 2 of succession seeing people on the tl saying kendall is gonna die." Check out netizens' other reactions below.

