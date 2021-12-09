'Succession' Season 3 Episode 9 Preview: Finale Spoilers, Plot, Release Date & Time

Succession Season 1 premiered on HBO in June 2018 and has got fans hooked on the family drama ever since. The third season of the show is now about to come to an end, and the audience wonders what the fate of the Roy family holds for them. December 12th episode 9 will mark the final episode of the Succession Season 3 and here's everything to know about it.

Succession season 3 finale preview

The Succession season 3 episode 9 release date will be December 12 and it will pick up from where the previous episode left off. It will see what goes on as the Roy family tries to close a deal with Lukas Matsson, a tech mogul. The episode will also see him shelling out some hard facts and truths about the family, and the trailer emphasises on the line, "All will be revealed," making fans wonder what is at stake for the high profile family.

Watch the Succession season 3 finale preview here

Succession season 3 episode 9 release date and time

The upcoming episode of season 3 will be its last and fans can watch it on Disney+Hotstar. The season finale will also stream on HBO and HBO Max on December 12 at 9 pm E.T. The episode is expected to run for 50 to 65 minutes.

More about Succession season 3 finale

In a recent interview on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, actor J. Smith-Cameron who plays Gerri on the show opened up about the upcoming finale. She mentioned it would be 'very upsetting' and 'a little shocking'. During the interview she was asked, 'Only two more episodes of Succession, what can you tease about the finale." Without revealing any spoilers the actor said, "Oh my god, it's going to be very upsetting. It's going to be a little shocking."

The show is all about the Roy family, who owns a media conglomerate company called Waystar RoyCo. The show focuses on Logan Roy, played by Brain Cox, the patriarch of the show and his family that consists of her wife and four children. The oldest of the four is Connor, played by Alan Ruck, Kendall, played by Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin's Roman and the only daughter, Sarah Snook's character, Siobhan, who has a political inclination.

Image: Instagram/@succession