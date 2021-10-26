‘Succession’ Renewed For Season 4: Cast, Plot And Everything We Know So Far

HBO's satirical black comedy-drama Succession has been renewed for season four. As per reports, the first episode of season three that aired earlier this month garnered a series-high viewership of 1.4 million viewers across HBO’s platforms. The show stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Succession renewed for season 4

Taking to their official Instagram handle, HBO's Succession announced that it has been renewed for season four. The announcement was accompanied by an intriguing video with the caption simply stating, ''Renewed for Season 4.'' Fans in the comments section appeared ecstatic as they spammed it with celebratory messages.

One user wrote, ''BEST SERIES RIGHT NOW 🔥🔥🔥'' while another wrote, ''Yaaaayyyy🔥 release all episodes at once''. One fan believed that the announcement was expected by commenting 'obviously' under the post while another fan hoping for another season by writing, ''And season 5 please to be final''.

According to a report from Variety, the first episode of Season 3 Jesse Armstrong-created series achieved a viewership of 1.4 million viewers across HBO’s platforms, setting a benchmark for other HBO shows.

Succession 4 cast, plot and more

In the third season of the show, the Roy family was seen engaging in a fight to attain control over Waystar Royco following the events of Kendall stabbing his CEO father, Logan in front of everyone in an attempted coup. For season four, netizens can expect the siblings to up their game as they plot against each other to become Logan's successor. Their fight may also end up with none of them succeeding as Logan's experienced aide Gerri was seen handing over the position of interim CEO in the star of season three.

For the Succession 4 cast members, it is highly unlikely to see any pivotal members missing out on the action in the upcoming season. Hence, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen are expected to return along with the regulars on the show namely J Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, Fisher Stevens and more.

The first two seasons of the show aired in the summers of 2018 and 2019, respectively. However, the third season was premiered in October this year owing to the setbacks due to the pandemic. The show is expected to follow the previous pattern treating the fans with the fourth season in the Summer of next year.

(Image: Instagram/@succession)