'Succession' Season 4 Plotline Revealed, To Feature Civil War In The Roy Family: Reports

After an epic conclusion of HBO's Succession Season 3, fans are eagerly waiting to witness what the makers have locked for the Roy family in the next season. Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession revolves around the dysfunctional owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting to take control over the company amid the uncertainty in their family and their dad Logan Roy's health.

As there is already buzz around the show's upcoming season, HBO recently announced that its production has already begun. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Succession Season 4 will have 10 episodes in total and also unveiled its logline.

Succession Season 4 will follow the events of its previous season's finale, which aired in December, last year. In the episode, Logan Roy engineers a sale of Waystar Rayco, with the help of Tom Wambsgans, to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson. Despite the objection of his three children, Kendall, Shiv and Roman, he seals the deal. Now, the logline of the upcoming season hinted at civil war in the upcoming season. The logline read,

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Soon after the much intriguing finale of Succession Season 3, Brian Cox, who plays the lead role of Logan Roy, hinted at some high-end drama in the upcoming season while speaking with the leading daily. Cox revealed that even if the sale means that Logan surrenders control of the company, "there's always life" in him that comes up.

Succession cast

Succession, which began in 2018, stars Brian Cox in the lead role of Logan Roy. Jeremy Strong plays the role of Roy's daughter Kendall, while Sarah Snook plays Shiv and Kieran Culkin portrays Roman. The show also features Matthew Macfayden as Tom Wambsgans and Alexander Skarsgard as Lukas Matsson. The show is created by Jesse Armstrong and airs on HBO.

Image: Instagram/@succession