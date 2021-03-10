Surbhi Jyoti Introduces 'Zoya' From 'Qubool Hai 2.0', Calls Her 'old-school Romantic'

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover are all set for the second installment of their popular television serial, Qubool Hai. Titled Qubool Hai 2.0, the romantic drama series will premier on March 12, Friday. On March 9, the lead star Surbhi Jyoti took to her Instagram handle and shared an introduction poster of her character, Zoya. Talking about Surbhi Jyoti's role in Qubool Hai 2.0, the actor said, "She's (Zoya) an old-school romantic at heart".

Surbhi Jyoti introduces 'Zoya'

As seen in the Instagram post, Surbhi Jyoti stuns in a white wedding gown and adds a twist to the attire by donning denim pants under it. The off-shoulder outfit is sported with white sneakers, giving Zoya a quirky and sporty look. Like a bride, Surbhi Jyoti accesriosed her look with silver jewellery ensembles.

The character introduction poster reveals that Zoya is a trusting, curious and old-school romantic type of person. Surbhi Jyoti captioned the post as, "Will she get her #EternalLove or will fate take her somewhere else? #QuboolHai 2.0 premieres in 3 days!".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Surbhi Jyoti were quick to share their reactions in the comment section. Karan Singh Grover and Arjun Bijlani also commented on Surbhi's post. One of the users wrote, "Can't take my eyes off you", while another added, "As new new posters are being released, my excitement is increasing even more, now there is no waiting for even 1 day". One of the fans' comment read as "My runaway beautiful and cute brideðŸ˜ðŸ˜uff can't wait more". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram comment section

Qubool Hai 2.0 cast stars Lillete Dube, Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti, Arif Zakaria, Mandira Bedi among others. The romantic drama series is slated to release on OTT platform ZEE5 on March 12, 2021. Qubool Hai 2.0 plot follows the dramatic and thrilling love story of Asad and Zoya. As mentioned in the teaser release, the second installment of the popular television serial is shot in Serbia, Europe.

