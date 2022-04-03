'Survivor' Contestant Zeke Smith Proposes To 'Superstore' Fame Nico Santos At GLAAD Awards

Known for being one of the contestants in the hit reality show Survivor, Zeke Smith proposed to his long-time boyfriend, Superstore actor Nico Santos at the GLAAD Media Awards. The duo met at the very same award show in 2018 and sparks flew between them. The images of the proposal in front of a live audience have been making the rounds online and fans and followers of the duo are over the moon by the news.

Zeke Smith-Nico Santos engagement

At the GLAAD Awards on Saturday, Zeke Smith took the stage and gave a speech about his relationship with Nico Santos and called him his 'other half'. He began by speaking about how the duo met at the same award show in 2018 and mentioned that Nico swept him off his feet. According to Entertainment Weekly, he said, "At the after-party, he got me a Kettle one cocktail, lured me into his limousine and then he swept me off my feet. Nico, your love has taught me how to love. You are my other half, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

He then went down on one knee and asked his boyfriend to marry him as he then went on to put the ring on his finger. The Superstore actor seemed to be in shock and also got emotional as the crowd gave the duo a standing ovation.

Nico later took to social media and shared a picture of the lovely moment as he wrote, "I said yes. You have my heart forever." Several fans took to social media to congratulate him and his co-stars and friends from the popular sitcom did so too. Superstore actors including Kaliko Kauahi, and other celebrities like Stephanie Beatriz from Brooklyn Nine‑Nine, extended their best wishes to the happy couple. Nico Santos attended the GLAAD Awards in a red suit as he stood beside his now-fiance, who graced the event in a black and white outfit.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier, the Survivor star shed light on the duo's 'domestic bliss' as they moved in together. He said, "I fell in love! About three years ago at the GLAAD Awards, I met my boyfriend, actor Nico Santos. We just bought a house and are mired in the domestic bliss of choosing paint colours, figuring out where exactly that draft is coming from, and replacing appliances that were just fine during the inspections!"

Image: Instagram/@nicosantos