'Surya' Web Series Cast: All You Need To Know About This New YouTube Series

Surya is a romantic comedy series featuring on YouTube. The show follows the story of Surya, a middle-class youngster struggling to find a decent job but to his misfortune, he never achieves any success at the task. Even though the story and themes have been seen and heard many times before, actress Mounika Reddy as Junior Sravani adds a sizzle to the show with her charm. The interactions between the two actors and the charming tale of romance, drama, and comedy truly make for a great watch. Surya has currently released six episodes on Youtube so far via Shanmukh Jaswanth's official Youtube channel.

'Surya' web series cast

The cast of Surya web series features actors Shanmukh Jaswanth and Mounika Reddy in the lead roles. Actor Shanmukh Jaswanth, popularly known as Shannu, is a dancer, YouTuber, and actor who came into the limelight after appearing in the web series The Software Developer. Mounika Reddy, popularly known as Appu, is an Indian film actress, who has worked predominantly in the Telugu movie industry. The actress was last seen in the film, Thank You Brother which released in 2021.

The Surya web series cast also includes actors like Chandu JC, Murali Krishna, Padma Venkat, Likitha Tejomurthula, Ravi Shiva Teja, Shiva Prasad, Avinash Varma, Revathinadha, Dhana Balla, Hanumantha Rao in supporting roles. The show has released six episodes so far, with episodes releasing weekly. The show has been written and directed by Subbu K.

Why you should watch 'Surya'

The brilliant performances in terms of acting and dialogue delivery by the Surya cast is why everyone who likes the rom-com genre should definitely give this youtube series a chance. Shanmukh Jaswanth and Mounika Reddy as lovebirds create impeccable chemistry on-screen, while Ravi Shiva Teja is hilarious throughout. Writer and director, Subby K, who also wrote and directed Jaswanth's sensational hit youtube series The Software Developer, delivers yet another feast for the eyes.

The show began airing on Youtube on Feb 15, 2021, with the sixth episode airing on April 20, 2021. Fans have been speculating when the seventh episode for the show will be released, however, no date has been announced. The show has gained much popularity upon its release with all the episodes released so far, receiving a minimum of 7 million views each.

Image source - Still from Surya