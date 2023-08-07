Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web show Taali. In the series, the actress will portray the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Now, ahead of the release, the creators Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar told Republic Digital that within a week of undergoing angioplasty, the actress returned to the set.

3 things you need to know

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack earlier this year.

She announced the wrap of Taali a few weeks after her angioplasty surgery.

Taali is directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav.

Sushmita Sen started with Taali dubbing days after the surgery

Speaking to Republic Digital, the creators revealed that Sushmita Sen jetted off to Jaipur to commence the shoot of Aarya after wrapping the filming of Taali. During the shoot, the actress suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty surgery. However, Sushmita didn't use this as an excuse, and after ten days of surgery, she started with Taali dubbing. "On the tenth day of her surgery, we were dubbing with her," they said.

The creators, who were scared of Sushmita's decision, asked if she was sure about it, to this, the actress replied, "I don't want time, I want to start work. I want to do it." The creators added that they denied dubbing work, but the actress was adamant about her decision, and in ten days, she was in the dubbing studio and started with the work.

(Sushmita Sen opened up about the surgery in an Instagram post in March | Image: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

"We were scared, how are you going to do it? I said. She said, no, guys, I want to do it. And she started dubbing in ten days. She was in the dubbing studio. She's a very brave and amazing woman," the creators concluded.

Sushmita Sen shared a post after suffering a heart attack

In early March, Sushmita dropped a long post on her Instagram handle, informing her fans that she suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty surgery. In the post, she thanked people who helped her during her tough time. Since then, the actress has been regularly sharing her health updates on the photo-sharing platform.