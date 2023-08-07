Taali Trailer: Sushmita Sen Strikes The Right Chord As Activist Shreegauri Sawant

The makers of Sushmita Sen starrer Taali have finally unveiled the series' trailer. Helmed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, the series is based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The trailer offers a glimpse of Shreegauri Sawant's fight for recognition of the third gender.

3 things you need to know

Taali is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar.

The series will release on August 15 on the OTT platform JioCinema.

The teaser was released on July 29.



Sushmita Sen's daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri

The trailer opens with Sushmita Sen introducing herself as Shreegauri Sawant, "Namaskar, mai Gauri. Yeh kahani mere jaise kai logo ki hai kyunki yeh Gauri bhi kabhi Ganesh tha. (Greetings, I am Gauri and this story is about people like me as this Gauri was also once Ganesha.)" In the next frame, a young Ganesh says that in future he wants to be a mother. However, his teacher tells him that a male can never be a mother.

In the next few frames, Ganesh is shown sporting long nails, bindi on his forehead and imagining himself as a girl in front of the mirror. The trailer also offers a sneak peek of how Shreegauri Sawant found herself in the community of transgender despite being warned by one of them to not be like them.

The next frame shows Sushmita Sen undergoing sex surgery after being ridiculed by the transgender. The trailer traces the journey of Shreegauri Sawant's battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India. The journey is coupled with her fearless journey towards motherhood. The trailer ends with a powerful dialogue, "Maa hona koi gender nahi bas feeling hai (Motherhood is not about gender rather its just a feeling)".

Sushmita Sen's impressive transformation as the transgender activist

Sushmita's portrayal as Shreegauri Sawant is impressive in the Taali trailer. Speaking about her acting in the series, Shreegauri Sawant said, "After interacting and looking at the effort Sushmita Sen put to get my nuances right, I cannot think of anyone else doing justice to my character. She has portrayed my journey with so much authenticity."

Apart from Sushmita Sen, the series also stars Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Hemangi Kavi and Suvrat Joshi among others.