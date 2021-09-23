Sushmita Sen's Heart 'full Of Pride' As 'Aarya' Gets A Nod For International Emmys 2021

Known as one of the most prestigious global awards, the International Emmy Awards 2021 rolled out their nominations on September 23. Announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, various Indian OTT series bagged several nominations from the 44 nominees in 11 categories and across a record-breaking 24 countries. One of the series to bag a nod was actor Sushmita Sen's thriller drama Aarya.

Sushmita Sen on getting an Emmy nod

The 45-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share her enthusiasm over getting a nomination at the prestigious award ceremony. Sharing a snap of the nomination list of the International Emmys 2021, the actor cheered for the team of the drama and revealed that she was dubbing for the second season of Aarya when she heard the news.

Feeling proud to see the name of her country on the list, the actor also congratulated her co-stars and thanked her team for the notable achievement. Sen also took the opportunity to congratulate comedian Vir Das and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for their individual nominations.

The actor wrote: ''OMGGGGGG!!!! 😍❤️😀🙏💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 AARYA is nominated for Best Drama Series at the #InternationalEmmyAwards2021 @iemmys 👏❤️ Was busy dubbing for AARYA2…just got the news!!!! Yipppeeeeeee!!!!😁CONGRATULATIONS @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @disneyplushotstar @endemolshineind #teamaaryaa & THE MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!!!❤️🤗🙏🌈 To see INDIA on this list, fills my heart!!!😍

Thank you wonderful people….your love & appreciation for #Aarya is the very soul of this celebration!!! This Team truly deserves it!!! 👏👏👏🙏🤗❤️ Congratulations to @nawazuddin._siddiqui and @virdas for their respective nominations & for adding to India’s pride!!!👏🤗❤️🇮🇳 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga''

Netizens were quick to pour in congratulatory wishes to the actor and the team of the Disney Plus Hotstar drama. Many fans also expressed their anticipation for the second season of the series.

More on Sushmita Sen in Aarya

Director by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the series marked Sen's return to acting after a long hiatus. The series follows the story of Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, who is unaware of her husband's illegal activities. Her life takes a turn for the worse when her husband, played by Chandrachur Singh, is mysteriously killed. Taking it upon herself to protect her three kids, Aarya joins a gang to become a mafia queen and seeks revenge for her husband's death.

The winners for the International Emmys 2021 will be announced on November 22 this year in New York.

