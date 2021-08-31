Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT Releases To Expect In The Month Of September 2021

The South film industry has several films that will be released in September 2021. Few of these films were meant to release theatrically, but opted for the OTT route owing to the pandemic looming over the country. Here are some of the Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films that will be released digitally in September.

OTT releases in September 2021 for the South film industry

Maestro

The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. It will star Nabha Natesh, Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. The film will be a Telugu remake of the 2018 Bollywood film, Andhadhun, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte. It will be a crime thriller directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

NET

NET is also one of the OTT releases in September. The film is gearing up for its digital release on September 10 on Zee5. The film will see Rahul Ramakrishna and Avika Gor take on lead roles. It will be helmed by Bhargav Macharla and will also feature Laxman, Priya, Suchitra, Praneeta Patnaik and others.

Annabelle Sethupathi

Annabelle Sethupathi will be one of the South movies streaming online in September. The much awaited horror comedy will see Vijay Sethupathi opposite Bollywood’s Taapsee Pannu. The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. The film will also see Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Yogi Babu and Radhika Sarathkumar take on pivotal roles. The horror fantasy film will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will make Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu's first film together.

Tughlaq Durbar

Vijay Sethupathi has yet another film out for a release. Tughlaq Durbar will be released on September 10 on Sun TV, after which it will premiere on Netflix. Delhi Prasad Deenadayal will direct the film. It will also star Raashi Khanna, Parthiban, Sathyaraj and others. The film will be a political drama and will make Sethupathi and Khanna’s second project together.

Dikkiloona

The sci-fi action film will be released on Zee5 on September 10. It will star Santhanam in the lead role and will also include hints on comedy. Anagha and Shirin Kanchwala will also take on roles in the film alongside Yogi Babu.

Picture Credits: Vijay Sethupathi, Nani-Inatagram