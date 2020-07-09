Tamilyogi Leaks Aditi Rao Hydari And Jayasurya Starrer 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Online

Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum released at Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 03. Within days of Sufiyum Sujatayum's release, the piracy website Tamilyogi has reportedly leaked the full movie online for all the internet users to relish without paying a penny. Although Sufiyum Sujatayum movie's producer Vijay Babu, in a recent interaction with a news channel, exclaimed that the piracy would not affect the fate of the film, however, this is not the first time Tamilyogi has been involved in such illegal activities.

According to reports, Tamilyogi has been at the forefront of releasing pirated versions of South Indian films. Reportedly, Tamilyogi has a list of latest and old South Indian movies that can be easily downloaded from their website. As per reports, Tamilyogi has all South Indian films in different resolutions- ranging from 720p to 1080p.

Tamilyogi is reportedly on the third position in the list of most popular piracy websites of India. Marching ahead of Tamilyogi is Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Besides leaking new movies, Tamilyogi is responsible for leaking television shows across various languages online. These pirated films and serials are sometimes uploaded on Tamilyogi before its release.

About Sufiyum Sujatayum movie

Sufiyum Sujatayum, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, narrates an intense love story set in the northern part of Kerala. Sufiyum Sujatayum narrates the love story of Sujata and Sufi. It delves deep into inter-religion love. Aditi Rao Hydari essays the role of a Kathak dancer in the upcomer. The recently released film is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of Karie fame. Sufiyum Sujatayam is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House.

Sufiyum Sujatayum cast also includes Siddique, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijay Babu, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Pattambi, Kalaranjini and Navas Vallikkunnu in supporting roles. The Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer was supposed to release in the first half of 2020. However, the movie seems to be pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic. The movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2020 to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

