Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up On Her Experience Of Playing Her Character In Sufiyum Sujatayum

Aditi Rao Hydari recently spoke about her upcoming film, Sufiyum Sujatayum, and the character that she portrays. She spoke about the hurdles of having to play a speech deprived character while also speaking about how beautiful her experience has been. She also spoke about how her dance career came into use in this film since she has to play the role of Sujata who is a dancer by profession.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to be seen in the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujatayum, opposite actor Jayasurya. She recently spoke to a leading news daily about being a part of the film and the challenges that came her way while portraying the character. When asked about having to play a mute character, she said that she really enjoyed playing the part and not having a language to communicate. She pointed out that Malayalam is a very difficult language and admitted that she would have found learning the lines difficult. She was of the stance that when there is no language to communicate, actors look into each other’s eyes which is very beautiful. To her, character Sujata is the embodiment of innocent, true love.

Aditi Rao Hydari was also asked about the importance of dialogues and she had a very positive outlook towards it. She said that dialogues are beautiful in their own part and that is why so many dialogues are famous and remembered. However, acting without saying a word comes with a sort of vulnerability and fearlessness of its own. It also denotes courage in the person speaking without using a medium.

Aditi Rao Hydari shed some light on the challenges that came along while doing the part. She said that the character is a dancer by profession and one cannot be trained to look like a dancer. She spoke about how various actors do not look like dancers when though they are trying to play one. She also threw some light on the two timelines in the film and the changes that the character sees over time. Aditi Rao Hydari said that changes in the character are in terms of her emotional state rather than the physical state. She also had to keep the childlike innocence in her alive, throughout the duration of Sufiyum Sujatayum.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Amazon Prime Video India)

