Tanuj Virwani Says Rashami Desai Is 'absolute Powerhouse' In Their Next Series 'Tandoor'

Actor Tanuj Virwani is a familiar name in the Indian OTT space. His career has soared after his performance in the 2017 sports-drama series Inside Edge which was also nominated for the International Emmy Award. Tanuj has shown his versatility ever since by portraying characters that range from dark to comical on the acting spectrum. The 34-year-old is currently gearing up for the release of his latest web series titled Tandoor wherein he has shared screen space with the prominent television actor Rashami Desai and is also based on the real-life events that chronicled in 1995. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Tanuj shares how was his experience of working with Rashami and how he prepared for his role in it.

Tanuj Virwani and Rashami Desai

Tandoor marks the first collaboration between Tanuj and Rashami and the former has shed light on what was it like to work with Desai. "Rashmi is an absolute darling and she is one of my favourite co-stars," Tanuj said. He further revealed, "Our director, Nivedita Basu cast Rashmi and she is an absolute powerhouse. Again, I did not know her before the show and we had some really intense scenes where we were at loggerheads at each other and it is pretty dark and you really have to emotionally strip yourself of any baggage and just go for it and she went for it and so did I." He also added that they have created something 'big on that show' and cannot wait for the audience to watch it.

Tanuj Virwani in Tandoor

Giving an insight into how he prepared for his role in this web series, Tanuj said, "In Tandoor, I play a man called Sahil Sharma who is responsible for murdering his wife and chopping her up and putting her in a Tandoor from the dhaaba he ownes and throwing her on the outskirts of Delhi. He also explained that he is the series not only revolve around this dirty deed but the audience will also see Tanuj portraying the character from 'three different points in his life'. Elaborating more about this, he added, "It shows how they met in college, the present time of how all of this happened and his fallout in the future. So I am practically essaying three different characters and it isn’t like anything I have done before".

Image- @tanujvirwani Instagram

