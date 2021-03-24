Last Updated:

Teen Mom Fans Slam Ryan Edward's Family For Their Perspective On Bentley

Teen Mom fans slammed Ryan Edwards and his family after the recent episode of the ninth season. Read further ahead to know more details about it.

After the recent episode of Teen Mom, fans are criticizing Ryan Edwards for his perspective on the situation with Bentley. Teen Mom fans called Jen and Ryan 'toxic' after the recent episode and slammed them for thinking about keeping Bentley with them. In the episode, Jen also talked about finding a solution so that she and Ryan can see Bentley more but this received some heavy backlash from the viewers of the show.

Teen Mom fans slam Ryan Edward's family

In the recent episode, Maci talked to Bentley about his upcoming birthday and asked him what are his plans for the celebration. Bentley said that he would love to have some friends over. Jen then explained that she was waiting for a reply from Bentley's mother and said that there is no reason to keep Bentley away from them. Ryan also added that there is no reason to keep Bentley from any of them at any time. After this, several fans took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the perspective of Ryan Edward's family. Several fans wrote that Jen and Ryan neglect Bentley and call them 'toxic' while several others wrote that Ryan is a drug abuser and Bentley should not be left with him. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter below.

Teen Mom is a follow-up to the MTV series 16 and Pregnant. The show revolves around various challenges faced by teens while raising children. The first episode of the show aired on December 8, 2009. The show is currently running its ninth season and was renamed Teen Mom OG in the fifth season. The show had featured several celebrities likes Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Mckinney, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Bristol Palin, and several others. The show is developed by Lauren Dolgen and it airs on MTV. Several other versions of the show like Teen Mom: Poland, Teen Mom: UK, and Teen Mom: Australia are also running successfully. Because of the show's success, several spin-offs shows like Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom 3, and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant have also found their space in the television world. The ninth season of Teen Mom started airing on January 26, 2021.

