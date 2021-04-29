Teen Mom's Mackenzie Mckee Apologises For Her Racist Comment Against Kamala Harris

On Tuesday’s Part 2 of the Teen Mom OG reunion, Mackenzie Mckee was made to confront her racist comments about the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. According to Too Fab, Teen Mom's Mackenzie Mckee was dubbed a racist for posting a statement on social media that said, “It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in this world, that is the one who is making history”. During the show, when her statement was brought up, Mckee said she used the word that she thought was politically correct.

However, when she woke up the next day, the Teen Mom encountered umpteen articles calling her out as ‘racist’. Mckee added that she would never use the term if she knew it was derogatory. According to her she did not mean to hurt anyone and apologized to those she had hurt unknowingly in the process. Mckee further explained that she realized her mistake once she got on the phone with Color of Change.

The Teen Mom continued that her eyes have been opened ever since she has had these amazing and humble conversations with them. A segment of the show featured her Zoom conversation with the Vice President of Color of Change, Arisha Hatch, who aptly taught Mckee a lesson on why her words were termed as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘racist’. "The term colored has a deep history in the United States, it was used to oppress Black people, especially during the Jim Crow, segregation era," explained Hatch on the show. "For a lot of Black people, the word is definitely a reminder of a time where we were legally regarded as less than human. That’s what the term colored sort of brings up."

In the end, Teen Mom's Mackenzie Mckee took responsibility for her mistake and accepted that she was 100% in the wrong. While sharing her experience, Mckee also realized how privileged she really is. Mckee enunciated that she would think, how is she privileged after living a hard life. But the conversations with the Color of Change made her realize that her life was much easier than others because of the colour of her skin.

(Promo Image Source: Mackenzie Mckee Instagram)