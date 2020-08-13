What Time Does 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

Teenage Bounty Hunters is a new Netflix series which is set to release on August 14. The Netflix series stars two up and coming actors in the lead role. Maddie Phillips portrays Sterling Wesley, while Anjelica Bette Fellini stars as Blair Wesley, on the series. Both the actors portrayed as fraternal twin sisters.

The comedy series is created by the American writer and producer Jenji Kohan. Kohan is best known for her work on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. She is also the creator of Showtime’s popular dark comedy show Weeds. Jenji Kohan was also a writer for Gilmore Girls, Sex and the City and Friends. Read on to find out, “What time does Teenage Bounty Hunters release on Netflix?”

Read | American Pie Movie 'Girls' Rule' hitting Netflix soon, watch trailer here

What time does Teenage Bounty Hunters release on Netflix?

Teenage Bounty Hunters will release on at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to stream the show at 8:00 am BST. Teenage Bounty Hunters will be available for viewers in India at 12:30 pm IST. Netflix subscribers from Australia will be able to stream the action-comedy show at 5 pm AEST.

Read | 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators quit Netflix remake over 'unsupportive environment'

Teenage Bounty Hunters on Netflix

The first season of Teenage Bounty Hunters on Netflix will have eight episodes. All the eight episodes will be released together on the platform. The story of the series revolves around twin sisters Sterling and Blair as they balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career of being a bounty hunter.

In spite of the fact that Sterling and Blair are fraternal twins, they could not be more different from one another. Whilst Sterling is a high-achieving student and follows all the rules, Blair is more easy-going and enjoys breaking the rules. However, the teens’ lives become more eventful when they cross paths with Bowser Jenkins played by Kadeem Hardison, who is an experienced bounty hunter and is new to the area.

Read | Princess Diana musical to premiere on Netflix before its broadway release in 2021

Despite their very drastically different backgrounds, the trio teams up for an over-the-top adventure. They dive deep into the world of crime and uncover many suburban secrets. Whilst committing to their new and extremely demanding job, the teens also try to navigate high school drama which includes love and studies.

Read | Is Audrie and Daisy based on a True Story? Learn the details about the Netflix film

Teenage Bounty Hunters Cast

Anjelica Bette Fellini who plays Blair in the new series was previously portraying Rebecca in The Gifted. Maddie Phillips who stars as Sterling was first seen in Ghost Wars. However, this is Maddie’s first major role. Kadeem Hardison plays Bowser on Teenage Bounty Hunters. Hardison is known for his role as Dwayne Wayne in A Different World, which is a spin-off of The Cosby Show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.