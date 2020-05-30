Ronit Roy Says He Thanks His Fans For Success Of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain'

Ronit Roy is back with the third season of his popular web-series "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain" and the actor said he is grateful to his fans for loving and supporting the show. The actor stars alongside Mona Singh and Gurdip Kohli in the ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s show, which has been appreciated by both the viewers and critics.

Touted as a relationship drama, “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain” is based around the love triangle between the three main characters of Rohit (Roy), Ananya (Singh) and Poonam (Kohli). "I would like to thank my fans for the success and appreciation that I have received for the first two seasons. Both the seasons got good ratings and I am really happy about that," Ronit said in a statement.

Reminiscing about his first meeting with producer Ekta Kapoor for the web-series, Ronit said he still remembers the enthusiasm the makers had for the show. "I still remember the first time when Ekta Kapoor (producer) narrated the basic plot, idea and story, there was so much enthusiasm in her and in between the narration how she beautifully points out the small quirks and traits about each character of the show. I worked on that and incorporated it in my performance,” Ronit said.

The actor was speaking to a leading entertainment daily and said that the third season of the show is going to be better than the first two seasons put together. Ronit Roy also said that in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3, audiences will see a Rohit Mehra in a never seen before avatar and also assured that it is going to be an amazing season.

The third season is set to release on June 6 at 12 noon on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

(With PTI Inputs)

