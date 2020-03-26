'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' To Air On TV; Check Out The Date And Time

Since the Coronavirus outbreak has hit the city, the shooting for all the daily soaps has been stalled. Now that the serials are done with their on-going episodes, the channels have brought in all the previously aired daily soaps or web shows to keep their audience hooked. Ekta Kapoor has also decided to air the Zee5 show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain on Zee TV for free now.

'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' to air on television now

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain features Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli as protagonists in the show. As per reports, the series did very well with the audience. The show also features Pooja Banerjee, Palak Jain and Manraj Singh. The makers of the show managed to grab audiences attention with its intriguing plot. And hence now during the Coronavirus outbreak, Ekta Kapoor has decided to bring back on the show on television from March 25 to March 29.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain time

Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat will air at 9 pm

Baarish will air at 10 pm

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will air at 10.30 pm

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain TV show

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain TV show traces the story of everything that happens when a middle-aged man decides to turn the course of his life. It is the heart-warming story of a 40-year-old married man, who is torn between choices, responsibilities and personal need. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain highlights the point of not listening to the society or think what people will think about the life you are living and the way you are living, but instead listen to what your heart says.

