'That 70s Show' Cast: Take A Look At Eric Forman And His Group Of BFFs

That 70s show is a period sitcom that originally aired on Fox from August 23, 1998, to May 18, 2006. The series focuses on the lives of a group of six teenage friends living in fictional Point Place, Wisconsin, from May 17, 1976, to December 31, 1979. The show is directed by David Trainer and created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Mark Brazill. Here’s a look at That 70s show cast.

That 70s show cast

Topher Grace as Eric Forman

Topher Grace was the leader of his group of friends. This is mainly because his basement was their hangout spot. Eric Forman was a kid who was completely obsessed with anything related to Star Wars. During season seven, Grace left That '70s Show. However, he made a special appearance on the series finale.

Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart

Mila Kunis played Jackie Burkhart who was the youngest member of the group. She was bossy and rich. Jackie always preferred to be the centre of attention in the show. Even though Jackie used to make fun of Donna, the two were best friends.

Ashton Kutcher as Kelso

Ashton Kutcher played the role of Kelso who was the dumb member of the group. However, he was attractive therefore he was the part of the group. On season six, Kelso had a child with Brooke (played by Shannon Elizabeth). Later he bacame a police officer in the show.

Danny Masterson as Hyde

Danny Masterson played Hyde, the group's most sarcastic member with a nonchalant attitude toward most things. The Formans took Hyde under their wing, and even let him live with them at one point in the show. Danny Masterson starred alongside Kutcher on Netflix's The Ranch but was dropped from the show in December 2017 following several alleged rape allegations.

Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti

Donna Pinciotti is the next door of Eric Forman. She was a member of Eric's friends' group and also his love interest. Interestingly, Donna ditched her signature red hair for a blonde shade in the show. This was after she and Eric broke up, but in reality, it was dyed because Prepon's role in the 2006 film Karla required blonde hair.

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

Wilmer Valderrama played Fez, the candy-obsessed foreign exchange student. Fez was always very fond of Jackie. Even though she constantly rejected him, they started dating near the end of the show.

That 70s Show Supporting Cast

Debra Jo Rupp as Forman Matriarch

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Don Stark as Pinciotti

Tommy Chong as town’s resident hippie and photo store owner

Tanya Roberts as Midge Pinciotii

