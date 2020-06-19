Last Updated:

Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford, Says 'for Now It Will Be Netflix, Reading & Sleep'

Human Rights activist Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to share that she completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University, UK.

Human Rights activist Malala Yousafzai recently took to Twitter to share that she completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University, UK. The Nobel Peace Prize winner attended Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall college and on June 19 she announced her graduation and shared two pictures of her celebrating the occasion with her family. 

While in the pictures she can be seen cutting a cake that read, “Happy graduation Malala”, in the caption she also wrote that it is ‘hard’ for her to express the ‘joy and gratitude’. In one of the images, she can be seen smeared in cake and colourful confetti, while in another her family, parents and brothers, can be seen sitting next to Malala with the cake. In the caption, she also wrote that she is not sure what the future holds for her, however, she revealed her immediate plans which includes ‘Netflix, reading and sleeping’. 

‘A true inspiration’ 

Since shared, her well-wishers around the globe congratulated her and called her an ‘inspiration’. Her post has garnered nearly two lakh likes and thousands of comments. While one internet user said, “Congratulations @Malala you inspire so many young girls. And congratulations to your parents particularly @ZiauddinY because as a father I know what it takes. May Allah Guide you and shine like a star,” another said, “Wonderful! You are a true inspiration to girls all over the world. My heartfelt congratulations”. A user also added, "You make the world more wonderful! Congratulations!”. 

