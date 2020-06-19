Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford, Says 'for Now It Will Be Netflix, Reading & Sleep'

Human Rights activist Malala Yousafzai recently took to Twitter to share that she completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University, UK. The Nobel Peace Prize winner attended Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall college and on June 19 she announced her graduation and shared two pictures of her celebrating the occasion with her family.

While in the pictures she can be seen cutting a cake that read, “Happy graduation Malala”, in the caption she also wrote that it is ‘hard’ for her to express the ‘joy and gratitude’. In one of the images, she can be seen smeared in cake and colourful confetti, while in another her family, parents and brothers, can be seen sitting next to Malala with the cake. In the caption, she also wrote that she is not sure what the future holds for her, however, she revealed her immediate plans which includes ‘Netflix, reading and sleeping’.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

READ: John Krasinski Surprises Graduates With Oprah And Malala As Speakers On His Show; Watch

‘A true inspiration’

Since shared, her well-wishers around the globe congratulated her and called her an ‘inspiration’. Her post has garnered nearly two lakh likes and thousands of comments. While one internet user said, “Congratulations @Malala you inspire so many young girls. And congratulations to your parents particularly @ZiauddinY because as a father I know what it takes. May Allah Guide you and shine like a star,” another said, “Wonderful! You are a true inspiration to girls all over the world. My heartfelt congratulations”. A user also added, "You make the world more wonderful! Congratulations!”.

HUGE CONGRATULATIONS!!! So proud to hear this and very very well done!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Sukh Dubb (@SukhSDubb) June 19, 2020

Congratulations on your graduation @Malala! For so many, higher education is the start of great things. For you, great things preceded it and I can only imagine the even greater ones to follow. The world is lucky to have you on it. — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) June 19, 2020

READ: 'Pakistan Taliban Not Completely Finished' Claims Absconding Malala Yousafzai's Shooter

Congratulations @Malala from all of your friends and admirers @harvardcpl and @Kennedy_School Rest well as your prepare for your next amazing chapter. — Wendy R. Sherman (@wendyrsherman) June 19, 2020

Congratulations, Malala! Hard work always pays off! Thanks for being such an inspiration! ❤️🎨🌱 pic.twitter.com/llPFkzVPkw — Oliver (@OlisTweets) June 19, 2020

READ: Malala Yousafzai Cuts Her Own Fringe During Self-quarantine, Asks 'How Did I Do?'

Many many congratulations. You and your family should be so proud of everything you have achieved. A truly remarkable person who inspires us all. Have a lovely time celebrating. Whatever you do next, I’m sure it will change the world! — Stuart Falconer (@falconerstuart) June 19, 2020

Heartiest congratulations Malala you are our rocking star and you doing so much for the girls rights to education across the world. Your contributions are marvalous.May you have many more strengths and success in life — Mohammad ZiaurRehman (@MZRAWAZ) June 19, 2020

READ: UK: Oxford College Votes In Favour Of Removing 19th-century Colonialist Rhodes' Statue

