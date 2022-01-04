The Bachelor 2022: Where Is The Bachelor Being Filmed And Who Owns The Mansion?

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor is here, season 26 is one of the most awaited seasons and it premiered on 3 Jan this year. The Bachelor's nationwide fans are curious to know where was Clayton’s season of The Bachelor filmed. So, to calm your curiosity here we bring you details about the mansion and the place where the ABC Tv show was shot. The full-length trailer for Season 26 of The Bachelor uncovers the cast quite a lot and fans can't resist appreciating the stunning locations.

Shooting reality TV shows under pandemic conditions can be difficult as well as challenging at the same time. As for its last season of The Bachelor's, it was filmed in a 'bubble' and so, the cast and crew members did not visit different locations for the shoot. But that's not the case with Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, as the 26th season of the Tv reality show were filmed in various exotic locations.

Where was The Bachelor Season 26 filmed?

Clayton Etchard's season is officially been filmed at the traditional "Bachelor Mansion" in Agoura Hills, California. The mansion is famously called 'Villa de la Vina', but Bachelor fans popularly know it as the mansion as most of the seasons of the show were filmed here. According to various reports, this season is also been filmed at parts of various international locations such as Iceland, Hoston, Croatia, and Austria. So, get ready to witness some of the most exotic locations around the world.

Who owns the mansion?

Contrary to popular belief and as per various reports of different sources, a real family lives in the mansion and the mansion actually is not owned by ABC. It's owned by a person named Marshall Haraden. Twice in a year, Marshall Haraden and his family move out of the villa and stay in a hotel for six weeks while the show is filmed there.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@BACHELORABC