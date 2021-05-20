'The Bachelorette Australia': Brooke Blurton 'excited' To Be Show's 1st Ever Bisexual Lead

The Bachelorette Australia recently made history by unveiling its newest leading lady. Blake Blurton has been announced Australia's The Bachelorette contestant this season around, making her the first-ever bisexual star of the reality TV show. In a statement released by the makers, Brooke expressed being excited about the "truly unique and special experience" that awaits her on The Bachelorette Australia Season 7.

Brooke Blurton wants someone who "loves me for me"

Along with being the first openly bisexual woman, Brooke Blurton has also become the first indigenous woman to headline the upcoming season of The Bachelorette Australia. The 26-year-old is a "proud Noongar-Yamatji" female from Western Australia. On Wednesday, Network 10 announced that the much-awaited season will see both men and women vying for the reality star's heart.

Casting for the dating show's seventh season is now open to men and women both aged between 23-35 to apply, with its shooting to kick off in June this year. In an official statement, Brooke spoke about being elated to be Australia's newest Bachelorette and said, "I am so ready for this." She continued, "I’ve done it twice before and now, having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience."

Furthermore, the youth worker also revealed what qualities she is looking for in her partner and stated, "My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for." Brooke's season of The Bachelorette will the first time any 'Bachelorette' or 'Bachelor' franchises around the world will star a mixed-gender cast.

Ahead of The Bachelorette Australia S7, Brooke Blurton has featured in Bachelor Australia 2018 to compete for Australian rugby union player Nick Cummins' heart. However, she abruptly quit the show towards its finale. Apart from that. she had also appeared in one of the previous seasons of Bachelor in Paradise Australia.

Meanwhile, in his statement about the highly-anticipated season of The Bachelorette Australia, host Osher Günsberg stated, "We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences, yet we all have one thing in common – we all want to be loved in a way that is meaningful to us." He added, "I can't wait to get started on helping our Bachelorette Brooke find that kind of love." As of now, the premiere date of the reality show has been kept under wraps by the makers.

