'The Bachelorette' Episode 4 Postponed Due To US Elections, Find Out When Will It Air

The Bachelorette season 16 is in full swing. The drama intensified in Episode 3 of the show, ended in Twitter dubbing Clare Crawley as “the worst Bachelorette ever.” However, the Bachelorette fans are in for a ride in episode 4. The episode promo featured host Chris Harrison delivering his iconic, “Blown up the Bachelorette” dialogue. However, news has surfaced recently claiming that The Bachelorette episode 4 has been postponed. Find out, “Is The Bachelorette episode postponed?”

The news is indeed true. A report in The Bachelor nation website has revealed that unlike all other seasons 16 episodes which have been aired on Tuesday, Episode 4 will be aired on a Thursday. The Bachelorette episode 4 which was scheduled on Tuesday, November 3, has been pushed forward to Thursday, November 5, as November 3 is election day in the United States. Hence, all The Bachelorette fans must tune in to the ABC network on Thursday to watch, the ensuing drama on the show blows up to full scale.

In the forthcoming episode, as shown by the trailer, after receiving what looks like some good bashing from Chris Harrison, Clare Crawley will be leaving the show with Dale. Before leaving fans can be in the promo that Clare makes a haphazard apology to her other suitors. The apology appeared to be more or less a statement of assertion, wherein Clare can be seen saying, that she will apologise for wasting their time, but not for falling in love with Dale. The last few seconds of the promo feature, Tayshia Adams dazzling the Bachelor nation fans, as she walks out of the pool, dripping while sporting a bright orange bikini.

Fans dub Clare Crawley “the worst bachelorette ever”

Season 16 of the show was a rollercoaster from the get-go as the season had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Then news about Clare picking Dale Moss as her fiance and leaving the show mid-season started making rounds. Then arrived the news stating that a former Bachelor Nation alum Tayshia Adams had become the new Bachelorette in season 16.

Fans of the show got extremely ticked off when in Episode 3 of the show Clare was for some reason given a pair of Dale’s pants and she smelled them, which as claimed by many, was not only highly inappropriate to do on camera. Moreover, it was also disrespectful to every other suitor. In one her recent rage rants, Clare also referred to Dale as her fiancé and the show is only in week three. All of this ticked off many fans who dubbed the 39-year-old hairstylist as the “worst bachelorette ever.” Many fans exclaimed that Clare’s attraction towards Dale was understandable but the way she disrespected other suitors and disregarded their efforts to be there was unacceptable.

"is she a little perturbed that we made fun of her man?"

Clare: "you dished on my fiancé so hard, it doesn't feel right"

She is the worst bachelorette to dateeee. And also fiancé?! It's week 3!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/xoZv0f6T3Q — Sadie Martin (@sadieemartin) October 29, 2020

Clare is the most manipulative woman I have ever seen. Like did anyone rewatch to see if the guy pulled away? Because he didn’t and then he tries to kiss her again and she claims “he grabbed her”. No joke the worst season of bachelorette ever — Alisha Hamel (@alisha_hamel) October 29, 2020

HOW ARE WE IGNORING THE FACT THAT THIS WOMAN IS SNIFFING DALES PANTS. DOES THIS NOT SHOW ANY RED FLAGS. SNIFFING HIS PANTS. CMON #bachelorette #ClareCrawley pic.twitter.com/KcgrlkG1Fp — joanie (@joaniedweck) October 28, 2020

Clare is the worst bachelorette in history. Like she’s a fine person, just a terrible bachelorette lol — riley (@RiWilliams13) October 29, 2020

Zach was totally going to kiss her. @Clare_Crawley is THE WORST BACHELORETTE. I feel for my dude. He’s so better off. #bachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/pl1sNlLZXg — Tori (@breatheashley) October 28, 2020

