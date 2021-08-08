'The Boys' Season 3: New Teaser Reveals Several Possibilities For Upcoming Season

Amazon Prime Video's The Boys season 3 recently released a new teaser. The teaser features another edition of 7 on Seven on 'Vought News Network'. Anchor Cameron Coleman, who appears in the "7 on seven editions," recently unveiled some new storylines for the show to explore.

The Boys season 3 new teaser

As per the trailer and previous reports, Miles Gaston Villanueva will portray the new supe Supersonic. While the casting was announced in June, the teaser now gives fans an idea of what to expect from his story arc. It seems intriguing seeing as the trailer reveals that Supersonic was the ex-boyfriend of Starlight.

Not only this, but the teaser also reveals that the new supe Supersonic used to go by the name "Drummer Boy," in the past. Drummer Boy is a character from the comics who was the leader of a supe team called Young Americans. Even more interesting is the fact, that Erin Moriarty's Starlight was a part of this team, before she became one of the Seven.

Vought News Network's Coleman, played by Matthew Edison, also talks about several other details in the teaser. It is revealed that The Deep, played by Chace Crawford, has been speaking out against the 'Church of the Collective', accusing them of "psychological manipulation" and in a hilarious turn of events, an "unholy obsession with Fresca."

In addition, Vought has announced a halt to the production of Compound V since their involvement with the supe-making drug was exposed in season 2. On the other hand, the recently re-inducted A-Train is preparing for his race. Meanwhile, Homelander fans are still 'Trumping' it up, with their wall-building antics to keep terrorist supes out.

VNN segments teasing more information about the forthcoming season will continue to release every month on the 7th. The Boys season 3 is currently still in production in Toronto, however, no release date has been announced. In any case, a 2021 release seems extremely unlikely and with speculations claiming that season 3 might even release as late as mid-2022.

Another big addition to the cast of The Boys is Supernatural's Jensen Ackles, who will play the character of Soldier Boy. The character was fighting the Nazis in World War II, with the showrunner Eric Kripke wanting to explore season 3 through his story. Whatever happens, we honestly cannot wait for this exciting NOT superhero show to return!

