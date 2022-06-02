The Boys Season 3: Release Date, Time, Trailer, Cast, Where To Watch And More

After entertaining fans with seasons one and two of The Boys, makers of the much-loved American superhero series have renewed the show for a third season. The series will mark its return after almost two years as its second season came out in 2020, which not only won fans' hearts but also garnered positive reviews from critics. As the show is all set to return, we bring you details about its release date, cast, time, trailer and more.

The Boys Season 3: Release date, time and where to watch

The Boys Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 3. Reportedly, the first three episodes will come out in one go, and the remaining five would hit the web every week. Check out the premiere timings of the superhero series below:

5 pm PT in the US (on June 2nd)

8 pm ET in the US (on June 2nd)

1 am BST in the UK

2 am CEST in Europe

5.30 am IST in India

10 am AEST in Sydney, Australia

The Boys Season 3 cast

The Boys season 3 will see lead actors Karl Urban and Jack Quaid returning, alongside Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

The Boys Season 3 trailer

The Boys Season 3 will pick up from the events of its second season. The trailer hints at the plot of the series where a group of vigilantes have been separated and are on their own. Jack Quaid's Hughie has taken a position among Congresswoman Victoria Neuman's staff, on the other hand, Billy Butcher is still processing the loss of his love Becca. The official synopsis of the series read:

"In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, THE BOYS centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as "The Boys," who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue collar grit and willingness."

Here, take a look at the trailer: