The Boys' Spin-off Show Adds Reina Hardesty As New Member In Cast Of The Show

Popular Amazon show The Boys is coming with a spin-off which is untitled yet. Reportedly, Reina Hardesty has joined the cast of the spin-off show. Reina Hardesty is popular for her role in the series The Flash, Brockmire, and StartUp.

The Boys spin-off show adds Reina Hardesty to its cast

Reina Hardesty will play an essential role in the spin-off series of The Boys. According to a report by Variety, the untitled project will revolve around a college for young adult superheroes that will be run by Vought International. The show will also star Shane Paul MxGjie, Maddie Phillips, Aimee Carrero, Jaz Sinclair, and Lizzie Broadway in crucial roles.

Amazon Studios have announced that they are moving ahead with the spin-off project in September 2020. Amazon's official logline says, "The R-rated series explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys".

According to a report by PTI, Sony Pictures Television Studios along with Amazon Studios, Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film are helming the department of the production of the show. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Eric Kripke will be the executive producers of the show. Craig Rosenberg will be serving as showrunner as well as the executive producer of the show.

The Boys became popular for its unique take on superheroes, who are popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods, but abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Actors like Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, and Erin Moriarty play essential roles in the show.

The Boys season 3 will mark the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa, and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell also make a comeback in their superhero roles. Giancarlo Esposito, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit are also a part of the third season. Supernatural's lead Jensen Ackles will debut as Soldier Boy.

Promo Image Source: Reina Hardesty's Instagram