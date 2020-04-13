'The Boys', 'The Americans' And Other Must-watch Spy Dramas On Amazon Prime Video

Spy dramas have been garnering popularity on OTT platforms these days. They are mostly known for their engaging storylines and thrilling action sequences. From The Boys, and The Americans to Goldfinger, here are some of the best spy dramas to watch on Amazon Prime Video:

Spy dramas to watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Boys

This is one of the highest viewed shows on Amazon Prime Video and it is based on a comic book titled The Boys. Featuring Karl Urban and Jack Quaid, the series featured a group of vigilantes who are all set with aims superheroes who abuse their powers. The series has got high ratings on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

The Americans

This spy-drama features Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys and Keidrich Sellati in prominent roles. Created by Joseph Weisberg, the plot revolves around the story of two Russian-based agents who pose as Americans with aims to spy on the government. The series also has bagged high ratings on IMDb (8.4).

Goldfinger

Goldfinger is the third instalment in the James Bond franchise. Directed by Guy Hamilton and produced by Harry Saltzman and Ambert R. Broccoli. the flick features Sean Connery, Honor Blackman, and Gert Fröbe in prominent roles. The plot revolves around James Bond, who finds out a way to destroy the Fort Knox gold reserve. The movie got released in 1964.

Mission Impossible - Fallout

This 2018 movie is written, produced and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The sixth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise features Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin in prominent roles. The story revolves around a man named Ethan Hunt and his crew, who with the help of other allies, set out to stop a carnage.

Chuck

The American spy-drama television series is created by Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak and features Zachary Levi and Yvonne Strahovski in prominent roles. This is yet another series with high ratings on IMDb. The series is about a computer geek and how his life takes a huge turn after he downloads some major government secrets. Here's the trailer:

