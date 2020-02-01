What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video In February 2020; Detailed List Inside

Amazon Prime Video has become one of the biggest OTT content creators with a massive subscriber base that offers a wide array of films and shows that suit everyone's liking. It is all set to hit February with a bang as there are a variety of options in films and TV series releasing in February 2020 especially, on the very first day of the month. There are more than 33 films and shows releasing on February 1, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.
Here is a detailed list of all the movies and shows releasing on Amazon Prime Video in February 2020:
February 1, 2020
- Beat the Devil
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Buffalo ‘66
- Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
- Crashing Through Danger
- Dick Tracy
- Earth Girls Are Easy
- Emergency Landing
- Father Steps Out
- Ghost
- Guess What We Learned In School Today?
- High Voltage
- Judgement Day
- Little Tough Guy
- Lord of War
- Magic Mike
- National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
- National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
- North of the Border
- People Are Funny
- Posledniy Bogatyr
- Precious
- Southie
- Taken Heart
- The Big Lift
- The Fabulous Dorseys
- The Last Stand
- The Little Princess
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death
- The Spy Next Door
- Touched with Fire
- Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2
- Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
February 2, 2020
February 3, 2020
February 4, 2020
February 5, 2020
February 6, 2020
February 7, 2020
- All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles
- Clifford: Season 1B
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special
- Pete the Cat Valentina’s Day Special
- Honey Boy
February 9, 2020
February 12, 2020
February 15, 2020
- American Ultra
- Danger Close
February 16, 2020
February 18, 2020
February 21, 2020
February 25, 2020
- Run the Race
- Grantchester: Season 4
