What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video In February 2020; Detailed List Inside

Amazon Prime Video has become one of the biggest OTT content creators with a massive subscriber base that offers a wide array of films and shows that suit everyone's liking. It is all set to hit February with a bang as there are a variety of options in films and TV series releasing in February 2020 especially, on the very first day of the month. There are more than 33 films and shows releasing on February 1, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Web Series Debut On Amazon Prime?

Here is a detailed list of all the movies and shows releasing on Amazon Prime Video in February 2020:

Also Read | 'Ted Bundy: Falling For A Serial Killer' Release Time: When Does It Air On Amazon Prime?

February 1, 2020

Beat the Devil

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Buffalo ‘66

Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Crashing Through Danger

Dick Tracy

Earth Girls Are Easy

Emergency Landing

Father Steps Out

Ghost

Guess What We Learned In School Today?

High Voltage

Judgement Day

Little Tough Guy

Lord of War

Magic Mike

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

North of the Border

People Are Funny

Posledniy Bogatyr

Precious

Southie

Taken Heart

The Big Lift

The Fabulous Dorseys

The Last Stand

The Little Princess

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Spy Next Door

Touched with Fire

Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Also Read | 'The Farewell', 'The Hunters', And Others: What's New On Amazon Prime In February 2020

February 2, 2020

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

February 3, 2020

The Cabin in the Woods

February 4, 2020

Jallikattu

February 5, 2020

Warrior

February 6, 2020

Disaster Movie

February 7, 2020

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles

Clifford: Season 1B

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special

Pete the Cat Valentina’s Day Special

Honey Boy

February 9, 2020

Alive

February 12, 2020

The Farewell

February 15, 2020

American Ultra

Danger Close

February 16, 2020

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

February 18, 2020

Super 8

February 21, 2020

Hunters

February 25, 2020

Run the Race

Grantchester: Season 4

Also Read | The Forgotten Army Starring Sunny Kaushal | Know When Does It Air On Amazon Prime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.