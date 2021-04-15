'The Circle' Season 2 Cast: Know Details About The Contestants Of This New Season

The Circle on Netflix is a popular reality game show in which players start off isolated in an apartment and the only means of communication is to interact with online friends on a social media app called The Circle. Michelle Buteau hosts the show. The second season of the show started on April 14, 2021. For the people wondering about The Circle Season 2 cast, here's everything you need to know.

The Circle Season 2 cast

Lee Swift

Lee Swift is a popular screenwriter and director of many Hollywood projects. Lee Swift and his Angelique Torres were going to be a part of Ben Affleck's project with HBO called Project Greenlight but Angelique got diagnosed with cancer. Later on, Lee Swift directed a film called A Single Wish which was screened at Dallas OutTakes Festival.

Chloe Vitch

Chloe Vitch is also going to participate as a contestant in the second season of The Circle. She is known for her work in the movie Muchh. Chloe has also participated in several other reality shows like Too Hot To Handle and The Night Time Show.

Terilisha

Terilisha is going to be a part of the cast of The Circle Season 2. She also played the role of Khloe in the popular show #Washed which was released in 2018. She was a part of the show till the year 2020.

Bryant Wood

Bryant Wood was a former contestant in America's Next Top Model. Bryant is also a co-founder of a company called Modern Nirvana. Bryant has played a brief role in the shows like The Bay and This Just In.

Savannah Palacio

Savannah Palacio is a social media influencer and a model with over 215,000 followers on Instagram. Savannah has also worked in a music video called Pink Sweat$: Body Ain't Me. She has the third-highest social media among the other contestants of The Circle.

Jack Atkins

Jack Atkins is a college student who will make a debut on the screen with The Circle Season 2. He has a following of more than 3000 on Instagram. Jack Atkins is one of the youngest contestants on the show.

Courtney Revolution

Courtney is a digital content creator and has his own entertainment podcast show on YouTube. His live show called The Green Chair Chats recently completed a successful one-year run on Youtube. He also hosted a talk show called The Morning Tea.

Deleesa Carrasquillo

Deleesa Carrasquillo will make her screen debut with The Circle Season 2. She is also a video creator and has over fifty thousand followers on Instagram. She is a mother as well as a successful entrepreneur.

