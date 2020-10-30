'The Crown 4' Trailer: Queen Elizabeth, Margaret Thatcher Lock Horns In This Netflix Drama

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of the fourth season of The Crown, which is all set to hit the streaming giant on November 15. Starring actors Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter in the leading roles, the show is largely based on an award-winning play, The Audience. The Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Wraps Shooting 'Haseen Dilruba', Calls It 'end Of Another Chapter'

The Crown 4 trailer explained

The 3-minute-trailer starts off by highlighting a professional animosity between Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth, which later results in the two, developing a thirst for power and position in the UK. Margaret and Elizabeth have a tense meeting with each other, where the queen acknowledges the idea of having two women running the country, however, their strong personalities appear to be at odds. The second part of the trailer largely focuses on Princess Diana’s increasing fame across the globe, which hampers, and at some point, surpasses the queen’s goodwill.

Also Read | 'Bankrupt' Boris Becker Reduced To Offering Online Tennis Lessons Worth 40 Pounds In UK

More so, the makers of the show have also incorporated some real footage and clips from the clashes during Thatcher's tenure as a Prime Minister, making the series even more appealing. Overall, the trailer promises a gripping story, with very strong female characters taking the lead. Take a look at The Crown’s trailer.

The Crown 4 trailer

Fans react

Season4 of #TheCrown is probably the most anticipated season ever! Gillian Anderson vs Olivia Colman is the sundae and Diana vs Charles is definitely the cherry on top!!! — Brandon J. Lee 李嘉豪 (@brandonlee416) October 30, 2020

I've been wanting to @GillianA to come back on my screen for a while now after @TheFallTV and @NBCHannibal, so I can already tell this season of #TheCrown is going to be a binge-watch affair for me. https://t.co/rjd2cwMRM2 — Aby Sam Thomas (@thisisaby) October 30, 2020

Ah, what the hell... I'd be perfectly happy if this season of #TheCrown is just ten hours of Olivia Coleman, Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham-Carter in a room serving resting contemptuous bitch face. https://t.co/Xcp1XhN2Ef — Craig Ranapia (@CMRanapia) October 30, 2020

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Wraps Shooting 'Haseen Dilruba', Calls It 'end Of Another Chapter'

The Crown

The Crown is produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix. The much-acclaimed show has secured a total of 39 nominations for its first three seasons at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including three for Outstanding Drama Series. More so, it was also nominated for the Best Drama TV Series at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. The fifth season of the show is expected to release in 2022.

Also Read | 'Bankrupt' Boris Becker Reduced To Offering Online Tennis Lessons Worth 40 Pounds In UK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.