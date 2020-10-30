Taapsee Pannu Wraps Shooting 'Haseen Dilruba', Calls It 'end Of Another Chapter'

Taapsee Pannu recently announced that she has wrapped her shooting schedule for Haseen Dilruba. On October 29, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film. The actor wrote, "à¤…à¤­à¥€ à¤†à¤à¤– à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤–à¤Ÿà¤• à¤°à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾.... à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤§à¤¡à¤¼à¤•à¥‚à¤à¤—à¥€ ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸(If I am knocking in your eyes right now… I will someday beat in your heart) One line that sums up Rani Kashyap! And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba ". Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's latest Instagram post.

Taapsee wraps filming 'Haseen Dilruba'

Haseen Dilruba also stars Vikrant Massey, alongside Taapsee. In this candid Instagram picture, Vikrant and director Vinil Mathew were also spotted in the background with Pannu. The actor penned her filming experience in the caption. Talking about shooting locations, Taapse said, "Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic )".

Mentioning co-actor Vikrant, she added, "P.S - don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self-obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87". Check out Taapsee Pannu's entire caption below.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu returns to Mumbai post 'week-long' Maldives vacation: 'Back to reality now'

à¤…à¤­à¥€ à¤†à¤à¤– à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤–à¤Ÿà¤• à¤°à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾.... à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤§à¤¡à¤¼à¤•à¥‚à¤à¤—à¥€ ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ One line that sums up Rani Kashyap! And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba !Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic )

Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na ðŸ˜

P.S - don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87

#FilmWrap #HaseenDilruba #EndOfAnotherChapter

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu chills with beau Mathias Boe in Maldives, shares hilarious video

Excited fans react to Taapsee's post

Fans went gaga and commented on the star's post. One of the users penned, "Wow So Beautiful n Amazing as always you areðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤â¤", while another added, "#cantwait". Check out more reactions below.

Image Credits - Taapsee Pannu Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu 'soaks it all in' as she gets ready to return home from Maldives

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu gives sneak-peek into her healthy 'floating breakfast' in Maldives; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.