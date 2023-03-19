The Crown 6 First Look Teases Prince Williams-Kate Middleton's College Romance

Netflix's Emmy-winning drama show The Crown is gearing up for its sixth season and will showcase the lives of the British royal family in the wake of Princess Diana's death in 1997. This time, the story will revolve around Prince Williams meeting Kate Middleton during his college years at St Andrews University in Scotland. Recently, photos and videos from the sets of The Crown season 6 went viral and fans went gaga over the new star cast.

The upcoming season of the drama series will feature the budding romance between Middleton and Williams. The couple's roles will be played by Meg Bellamy, who will play Duchess Kate, and Ed McVey, who will portray the character of Prince Williams. The two started dating in college back in 2003 and got married on April 29, 2011, after being engaged for a while. Together they have three children including Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

Check out the new star cast below.

First look at Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey as young Kate Middleton and Prince William on the set of Netflix's ‘THE CROWN’ season 6 mvs pic.twitter.com/AaKaUNuHAi — Movie Menfess (@moviemenfes) March 17, 2023

The Crown season 6 in a nutshell

In a nutshell, the final season of the show will take the viewers through the lives of British monarchs from the late 90s to the early 2000s. In The Crown season 6, Elizabeth Debicki will play the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, while Dominic West will play the character of Prince Charles.

The latest installment of the show will cover the tragic death of Princess Diana, but the creator of the show Peter Morgan said that the viewers will likely watch "the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath."

A source of the production further added, "While we’re calmly carrying on, it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety – a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one."



