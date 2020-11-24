Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Insist To End 'The Crown' Before Documenting Their Story

Netflix’s much-acclaimed series The Crown is a drama series which depicts historical events from the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The series has been making headlines ever since its release and fans cannot stop gushing over it. Now according to recent developments, it has been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pursued Netflix to end the much-acclaimed show The Crown before the makers cover their story.

According to The Mirror, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan addressed the future of The Crown series with Netflix and asked the makers to end the show before documenting their story. According to the Royal biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry told her around two years ago that the Royal family was watching "everything" depicted in the show but he was 'going to insist the makers stop the show before it reaches him.

Angela Levin reportedly told talkRADIO that she warned Prince Harry and Meghan that signing a big deal with Netflix was a "terrible error" as The Crown series mocked his mother, his father, and his grandmother. Angela Levin said that Harry and Meghan were " behaving naive," adding that the producers might "use them to get private information about their lives that could "decry the Royal Family". She also said that Harry is not going to realise that a big company like Netflix is going to want its pint of blood.

The Crown plot

The Crown Season 4 documents and dramatizes the events that have taken place in the lives of the British political elite in the years 1974-1990. The bulk of the 10-part season is followed by Britain at the time of Margaret Thatcher's Prime Ministership and the story of Diana Spencer, who later came to be known as Princess Diana or the People's Queen. The season also brings to light Diana's struggle with Bulimia and her mental health. Diana is being played by Emma Corrin. Many critics praised Gillian Anderson's performance as Margaret Thatcher and hailed the season as the best ever.

The Crown cast

The much-acclaimed series, The Crown is created by Peter Morgan and the historic drama stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. The show also stars Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, Emerald Fennell, Josh O'Connor in key roles, among other cast members. The show is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

